Bloomberg Media Studios launches first creative hub to serve Africa, expanding international presence

Bloomberg Media is expanding in Africa and the Middle East with the creation of a regional studio in Dubai, established by Bloomberg Media Studios, its branded content division.

The studio will comprise a full team of creative and business professionals and will serve the growing roster of clients across the region who are looking to engage with Bloomberg’s influential audience

through strategic brand storytelling.

“Our Africa, Europe and Middle East businesses have grown dramatically in the past two years, requiring us to expand our Bloomberg Media Studio operations from London into Dubai. The

creation of a studio in Africa and the Middle East is an important addition to our other studios in New York, London and Singapore and will allow us to successfully fulfil the demand for our unique data-driven and purpose-focused brand storytelling” said Stephen Colvin, Global Chief Commercial Officer, Bloomberg Media.

Globally, Bloomberg Media Studios revenue grew 50% year-over-year from 2020 to 2021. The announcement builds on recent success in Africa and the Middle East, where the studio has doubled its client roster during the same period.

“Bloomberg Media Studios is a strategic partner to clients that unlocks the power of the Bloomberg ecosystem,” added Ashish Verma, Global Head of Bloomberg Media Studios. “Our new studio in the UAE will be a place to enhance our collaborations with Africa and the Middle East’s most ambitious companies to deliver high-quality content that reaches a global, influential audience.”

Across the world, Bloomberg Media Studios partners with companies in technology, tourism, finance, luxury and more. The newly formed studio will work alongside the Bloomberg Media commercial team based in Dubai to build integrated partnership opportunities and data-backed creative content. It is also part of Bloomberg’s ongoing media expansion in the region, which includes added localized platforms, content and regional talent.