NAMFISA wins Diamond Arrow award

Posted by | Mar 11, 2022 |

The Namibia Financial Institution Supervisory Authority (NAMFISA) received the Diamond Arrow Award for Supervisory Authority in Namibia.

NAMFISA Chief Executive Kenneth Matomola said their success is attributed to the collaboration, diligence and commitment of the employees and the support from key stakeholders, the Ministry of Finance and his team as well as the entities regulated and supervised by NAMFISA.

PMR Awards have been around for 32 years and celebrate and recognise excellence in the public and private sectors. The results are based on an annual survey and public perceptions that measure companies, institutions, government entities and individuals on their contribution to economic growth and development of the country, levels of management expertise, implementation of corporate governance and levels of innovation as well as brand awareness.

 

