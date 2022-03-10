Select Page

First local commercial-scale data centre opens in Windhoek in August

Paratus Namibia will be launching its carrier-neutral data centre in Windhoek in August 2022, to complement the Equiano Cable, which lands in Namibia in the next few months and for which Paratus has already built the landing station at Swakopmund.

This new facility, named Armada Data Centre by the company, will be the first carrier-neutral and the largest data centre facility in the country.

Paratus is investing N$123-million to construct the Armada Data Centre facility, which is built on the Brakwater Campus and houses two separate colocation data halls (DC1 and DC2), each of which is supported by two separate energy centre pairs.

Managing Director, Andrew Hall, said “We are committed to delivering Africa’s quality network. Our connectivity and network services are complemented by our hosting, firewall and storage capability. We can work with our partners and our customers to help ensure that Africa realises its full commercial potential. Armada is another testament to that vision.”

The 734 square metre facility houses a total of 240 cabinets providing essential state-of-the-art colocation options, data, and cloud services. Paratus said its Armada Data Centre will help meet the ever-increasing customer demand for these services, specifically the huge surge in demand for cloud services.

Paratus, which has already built two DC facilities in Angola and one in Zambia in recent years, has already confirmed 55% occupancy of one of the two Armada Data Halls in Namibia.

“The Paratus Armada DC will store and protect client data 24/7; house and physically protect all equipment and computer systems; handle the migration from off-site to the data centre; provide back-up power generation; and offer an array of add-on services and features,” Paratus Chief Operations Officer Schalk Erasmus explained.

Although Paratus operates its own fibre network that interconnects the Armada Data Centre facility to the rest of the world, it is carrier-neutral, providing clients and tenants with host connectivity options and freedom of choice.

 

