Implementation of tourism Univisa in the KAZA area for easier flow of tourists – official

The government, through the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism (MEFT) is accelerating the implementation of the tourism Univisa in the Kavango-Zambezi (KAZA) Transfrontier Conservation Area, an official said this week.

The tourism Univisa is meant to facilitate easy access and movement of tourists among three SADC countries, Zambia, Zimbabwe and Namibia and later to all partner countries, the MEFT Minister, Pohamba Shifeta highlighted in a statement he delivered.

“The KAZA Univisa initiative will increase visitors’ experience to southern Africa’s major tourists attractions such as Victoria Falls in Zambia and Zimbabwe, the Okavango Delta, in Botswana and the famous Caprivi wetlands in Namibia,” he explained.

Shifeta meanwhile, urged international tourism companies to engage their Namibian counterparts to form a strategic business partnership to optimize investment and business opportunities in the sector and other service industries.

The KAZA Transfrontier Conservation Area, the world’s biggest Conservation area, extends over five countries, Angola, Botswana, Namibia, Zambia and Zimbabwe. KAZA is home to the highest concentration of elephants, buffaloes, zebras, roans, sables, lechwes, hippos, etc. in the southern hemisphere.