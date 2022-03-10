The possibility of allowing persons fully COVID-19 vaccinated visitors entry without 72 hrs PCR test in pipeline

The Ministry Minister of Environment, Forestry and Tourism (MEFT) together with other stakeholders is looking into the possibility of allowing persons who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to enter the country for business and leisure (tourism business) without the requirement of 72hrs Negative PCR test, an official said Thursday.

The final outcome will be announced hereafter a collective decision has been made in a few months, hopefully, before the tourism high season starts this year, MEFT Minister, Pohamba Shifeta said in a statement on the occasion of the Namibia Travel and Tourism seminar Dubai World Expo 2020.

“Namibia is not only open for tourism but for all businesses including business events such as meetings, conferences, seminars, summits, etc,” he added.

According to Shifeta, the country has world-class infrastructure such as banking systems, mobile networks, medical health, roads, etc and the required political and economic stability to host international events.

Namibia has been participating in Dubai World Expo 2020 with the aim to share with the world what the country can offer in terms of tourism and business opportunities. At the same time to inform the world, and in particular the global travel and business sector that “Destination Namibia” is open for travel & tourism and international trade.