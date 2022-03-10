“We Race Together” initiative gains traction as more corporates pledge support

Corporates that include Bank Windhoek, CRAN, Kasi Vibe Namibia and Nampower this week joined other corporates in endorsing support for MTC’s ‘We Race Together initiative.

The four corporates now join the list of Shoprite Namibia, Namib Mills, Erongo Marine Enterprise, Bipa, Namport, MTC and Namibia Airport Company, who last week emerged as the front runners in the initiative.

Launched in 2019 under the flagship of what has come to be referred to as the MTC Knockout Project, the initiative is aimed at creating a platform for corporate Namibia to join hands and raise funds to combat social ills.

The initiative first tackled GBV and followed by homelessness which saw personalities from all walks of life first in a boxing ring, and secondly on stage singing a roof over the homeless Namibians.

The last two editions raised a combined whopping N$2 million which was channelled to respective themed courses.

Thanking the corporates who joined the initiative today, MTC manager for Corporate Affairs and Sponsorship John Ekongo said, “We would like to thank all the corporates so far who took a bold stand to join us in raising funds that will be channelled to making our communities better. This is bigger than MTC, and for us, it is a delight to have like-minded corporates who understand that we can only become better when those who make us who we are have their well being considered”.

Tanswell Davis, Governance Executive of CRAN said it was an easy decision to fork out N$30,000 for social causes.

“We are committed to the attainment of regional agendas as part of our corporate social responsibilities. As corporates, let us race on the day as one, determined to change society,” he said.

Salmi Shigwedha of Kasi Vibe who also pledged an amount of N$30,000 said while the festival over the years has always been known to seek funds to host their event, it was time to give back to society.

“We are changing society and in order for us to change and affect positive change, we need to work together,” she said.

After endorsing Presidential Advisor Daisry Mathias in the last Knockout Project edition to carry their brand, Bank Windhoek this year has forked out N$60,000 to the initiative.

Speaking at the press announcement, head of marketing Carmen-Rae Bridgens said this event seeks to achieve what the bank stands for.

“We are very delighted and honoured to take on the challenge. We are participating in this event to create a feeling of unity and hope, especially during the trying times that we are facing,” she said.

Marketing Officer of Nampower, Martha Shifotoka said that the positive and strategic partnership between corporates can expedite national development in the country.

“Our responsibility is to meet the Namibian government in meeting the needs of the country. We hope our resistance will make a huge difference in the lives of our people,” she said after announcing that the power utility powerhouse will fork out N$90,000 to the cause.

The initiative’s final event is set to take place on 23 April at the Independence Stadium and over 140 personalities will take part in a relay race to raise funds for the cause.