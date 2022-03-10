City of Windhoek reduces upfront payment for the reconnection of services

The City of Windhoek (CoW) this week approved the reduction of the upfront payment that customers are required to pay to have disconnected municipal services reconnected.

The reduction is from 33.3% to 15% and according to the authority, this will be in force up to the end of May and aims to provide relief to residents facing challenges with the repayment of municipal accounts in arrears.

“A down payment of a minimum of 15% of the balance is required before reconnection and formal arrangements for the remaining balance should be made, and reconnection will only be done after the payment and arrangement are made,” the municipality added.

CoW further noted that failure to do so will result in future disconnection and the city’s credit control policy will be fully applied, and this does not apply to accounts already handed over to Redforce.

“When clients default from these arrangements their services will be disconnected and a 50% down payment will be required before reconnection and a new arrangement must be made,” said the municipality.

In addition, the City said no down payment of less than 15% will be accepted before the reconnection of services and if monthly charges are more than 15%, the full current amount should be paid instead of paying 15%.