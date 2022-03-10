Select Page

City of Windhoek reduces upfront payment for the reconnection of services

Posted by | Mar 10, 2022 |

City of Windhoek reduces upfront payment for the reconnection of services

The City of Windhoek (CoW) this week approved the reduction of the upfront payment that customers are required to pay to have disconnected municipal services reconnected.

The reduction is from 33.3% to 15% and according to the authority, this will be in force up to the end of May and aims to provide relief to residents facing challenges with the repayment of municipal accounts in arrears.

“A down payment of a minimum of 15% of the balance is required before reconnection and formal arrangements for the remaining balance should be made, and reconnection will only be done after the payment and arrangement are made,” the municipality added.

CoW further noted that failure to do so will result in future disconnection and the city’s credit control policy will be fully applied, and this does not apply to accounts already handed over to Redforce.

“When clients default from these arrangements their services will be disconnected and a 50% down payment will be required before reconnection and a new arrangement must be made,” said the municipality.

In addition, the City said no down payment of less than 15% will be accepted before the reconnection of services and if monthly charges are more than 15%, the full current amount should be paid instead of paying 15%.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

Staff at Novel Ford Walvis Bay volunteer at SPCA to clean kennels and start construction of new kennels

Staff at Novel Ford Walvis Bay volunteer at SPCA to clean kennels and start construction of new kennels

21 November 2019

Bank ploughs back into agriculture

Bank ploughs back into agriculture

3 February 2012

Giving confidence to smile

Giving confidence to smile

5 April 2012

Zeraeua to be crowned Chief of Ovaherero community in the Erongo Region

Zeraeua to be crowned Chief of Ovaherero community in the Erongo Region

30 August 2019

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<