Central estate agents honoured for sticking out a tough market

Aqua Real Estate, Rightmove Properties, and Just Property Group were announced the top three estate agencies at the Bank Windhoek Annual Central Estate Agents Awards ceremony hosted in Windhoek last week.

Aqua Real Estate and Rightmove Properties retained the top two positions after occupying the same spots in 2021.

Just Property Group, Rightmove Properties, and Okomita Property Development were announced the best achievers in the Residential category while Aqua Real Estate, Hashtag Home and Sky Estates dominated the Commercial category.

Horatius Abrahams from Immaculant Real Estate posted the biggest volume of transactions with Jacko Koen Okomita Property Development in second place and Lona van Wyk of Just Property Group third.

Bank Windhoek’s Executive Officer of Retail Banking and Specialist Finance, James Chapman, said “We are constantly thinking of new ways to assist our customers. We will continue to assist them to make sure that their dream of owning a home is realised.”

Estate agents had a hard time for the past two years. Gretha Dos Santos from Just Property Group said that she used everything at her disposal to navigate the challenges. “What carried me through was my good name and doing business with integrity as always,” she said.

Rightmove Properties’ Lourette Liebenberg and Anita Dames, who were delighted to have won a total of eight awards, said that despite the challenges, they would continue to be a committed team focused on passion for the property business. “We will ensure that the clients have nothing but a memorable experience doing business with us,” said Liebenberg.