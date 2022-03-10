Central estate agents honoured for service delivery

Aqua Real Estate, Rightmove Properties, and Just Property Group were announced as the top three estate agencies at the Bank Windhoek Annual Central Estate Agents Awards ceremony hosted in Windhoek later week.

The announcement meant that Aqua Real Estate and Rightmove Properties retained the top two positions after occupying the same spots in 2021.

Just Property Group, Rightmove Properties, and Okomita Property Development were announced as the best Achievers in the Residential Estate Agents category. The top three Achievers in the Commercial Estate Agency were Aqua Real Estate, Hashtag Home, and Sky Estates.

Immaculant Real Estate’s Horatius Abrahams was the winner of the estate agent with the highest volume of transactions, a position he retained from the 2021 Awards ceremony. Jacko Koen from Okomita Property Development and Lona Van Wyk from Just Property Group scooped up the second and third spots.

Cementing Bank Windhoek’s support to estate agents, the Bank’s Executive Officer of Retail Banking Services and Specialist Finance, James Chapman, said as connectors of positive change, the Bank will assist where possible despite a challenging economic landscape.

“He also emphasised that the bank’s extended 30-year home loan product has come at the right time to assist homeowners’ affordability when acquiring a home. “We are constantly thinking of new ways to assist our customers. We will continue to assist them to make sure that their dreams of owning a home are realised,” he said. Chapman commended the estate agents for a job well done and maintaining good relations with the customers and the Bank.

Relationships-based banking

Estate agents shared that they faced myriad challenges over the past two years, from the lack of business activity in the property market to Covid. They added that the fear and uncertainty in the market made it challenging for business. Gretha Dos Santos from Just Property Group said that she used everything at her disposal to navigate the challenges. “What carried me through was my good name and doing business with integrity as always,” she said.

Aqua Real Estate’s Hermanus Dreyer said there were many challenges. However, he said that he is confident the best is yet to come, and that word of mouth is a good strategy. “We believe in word of mouth, and if someone is happy with your service, they will recommend you to other people,” he said.

Abrahams said that the award is a testament to his hard work for his customers from different segments. “We go all out and find a person who cannot afford a million-dollar house and assist them find a home in their price range,” he said. “It is an amazing feeling when we can give our clients their keys to their homes, and this teaches me the value of housing, and it motivates us to do more.”

Rightmove Properties’ Lourette Liebenberg and Anita Dames, who were delighted to have won a total of eight awards, said that despite the challenges, they would continue to be a committed team focused on passion for the property business. “We will ensure that the clients have nothing but a memorable experience doing business with us,” said Liebenberg.

The estate agents agreed that the efficient, relationship-based customer service they received from Bank Windhoek is world-class. “We were blessed to have made it after a few tough years, and we are grateful. Thanks to Bank Windhoek’s incredible service and relationship-driven culture, it is commendable,” said Abrahams.

Bank Windhoek’s Annual Estate Agent Awards recognises residential and commercial estate agents, agencies, and developers, from the northern, central, and coastal regions for their commitment, loyalty, and support to Bank Windhoek and its customers. On Thursday, 10 March 2022, the northern edition will take place in Oshakati.