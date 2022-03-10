Lewcor Group CEO, Chris Lewis passes on

The CEO of civil and mining equipment provider, Lewcor Group, Chris Lewis was involved in a car accident that claimed his life on the Okahandja-Ovitoto main road on Thursday, 3 March.

When the vehicle overturned, Lewis and the other passenger, 21-year-old Beno Snewe, both died on impact. Lewis was in good health at the time of his passing, despite having been battling malignant melanoma for a considerable time.

Even though his two sons and Lewcor directors, Helmuth and Thiaan Lewis, had been fully operating and managing Lewcor Holdings for the last few years, Lewis worked until his passing. Lewis, a well-known businessman, died at the age of 71 and dedicated his life to Namibians, his company, and his family.

His funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 11, 2022, at the NG Church in Okahandja from 11 a.m., it will also be live-streamed on the Lewcor Facebook page.

The Lewcor Group is a 100% Namibian enterprise that employs close to 1200 Namibians at the time of Lewis’s passing. His business adventure started with a single piece of earthmoving equipment used to complete a Telecom trenching to dig for fibre optic cable lines from Ruacana to Okahandja.

The Lewcor Group today owns over 540 pieces of earthmoving equipment. Despite his significant growth and success, Lewis was always recognized as a leader with an open-door policy, always humble, and an absolute gentleman.

On 2 October 2020, the Lewcor Group proudly announced the finalization of the Elizabeth Bay Mine sale. This announcement saw Elizabeth Bay and its associated marine assets proudly fall under the ownership of Sperrgebiet Diamond Mining (Pty) Ltd. SDM was established by Lewcor Holdings (Pty) Ltd, a 5% share was allocated towards an Employee trust. This was the first time the mine changed hands in a century, and again Lewis was at the forefront of these transactions, alongside the business’ leading support from his sons.