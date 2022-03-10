Special Olympics Namibia inaugurates refurbished facilities

Special Olympics Namibia recently inaugurated its refurbished sports facilities at the Katutura Football for Hope Centre, which will offer newly upgraded facilities in Katutura that will give the athletes with intellectual disabilities a haven to develop their sporting skills.

Made possible by a sponsorship by the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ), the upgrades comprised of new fencing and general upgrade of the facilities.

This year and in the coming years the refurbished facilities will allow the organization to focus on the sporting events coming up such as the 2022 Unify football cup in the USA, Chicago and the 2023 Special Olympics World Summer Games, being held in Berlin, Germany.

The mission of Special Olympics is to provide year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities, giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy and participate in a sharing of gifts, skills and friendship with their families, other Special Olympics athletes and the community.

The organization does more than just sports for its participants as it educates them on health, community-based activities, including education and training in the development of athletes. Engaging them on nutrition, safeguarding children and athletes and inspiring those with Intellectual Disabilities that they too can achieve what they want and participate in regional, national and even international sporting events.

“The participation in activities for people with disabilities at this Centre, will not only contribute to the health and welfare of a person with Intellectual Disabilities but will reduce the negative stigma attached to them,” Emilia Nzuzi, National Executive Director of Special Olympics Namibia said.

She said giving people with intellectual disabilities the same opportunities is essential and the pride which they feel from participating in sports and events is immense and a joy to behold.