Individuals and business invited to participate in the Namibia Expo 2020 Dubai

Posted by | Mar 10, 2022 |

The Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board (NIPDB) is calling upon interested individuals and business entities to register to participate at the Namibia Expo 2020 Dubai events.

The Board said applicants can confirm participation by completing the registration form on https://forms.gle/QmujfSjU1qnzakbP7 on or before 14 March and participation is entirely at the individual or entity’s cost, but NIPDB will provide assistance in the form of support letters to facilitate the visa application process.

“The Expo 2020 Dubai draws to a close at the end of March, therefore the Namibian Pavilion is putting all efforts to ensure a strong finish to its investment and tourism promotion agenda at the expo, this is why the Namibia Pavilion will be hosting various impactful events, aimed at strategically positioning the country as a viable and lucrative investment destination,” added NIPDB.

NIPDB said that the Namibian Pavilion will be hosting the Namibian Investment Summit on 23 March, the Namibia National Day on 24 March and the Namibian Braai in Dubai on 24 March.

“For further information, please do not hesitate to contact Wilhelmine Kandjou at [email protected], or 083 333 8648” concluded the NIPDB.

 

