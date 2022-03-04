Select Page

Local navy embarks on West African Coastline training

Posted by | Mar 9, 2022 |

Local navy embarks on West African Coastline training

The Namibian Navy is currently participating in a Multilateral Maritime Safety and Security Field Training Exercise code-named ‘Obagame Express 2022′(OE22), taking place on the West African Coastline.

The Namibian Ship dubbed, ‘Elephant’, sailed to the exercise on 4 March with 104 members on board.

The Ministry of Defence and Veterans Affairs said the exercise is designed to improve regional cooperation, increase Maritime Domain Awareness (MDA) and enhance information sharing practices and operational capabilities within the West African Coastline.

“The exercise commenced on 6 March and is scheduled to end on 19 March and will honour regional maritime agreements that seek to intensify interoperability among African, European, U.S and other partners in a broad range of naval tasks including energy security, counter-piracy, counter illicit trafficking, combating illegal fishing and maritime domain awareness,” the ministry added.

African countries participating include, Angola, Benin, Cape Verde, Cameroon, Cote D’Ivoire, Democratic Republic of Congo, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea Bissau, Liberia, Morocco, Namibia, Nigeria, Rep of Congo, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Sierra Leone and Togo.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

UNCCD COP11 ends with major agreement

UNCCD COP11 ends with major agreement

4 October 2013

NBIC students take the leap

NBIC students take the leap

15 November 2013

Kunene Region to host the maiden SCIONA Knowledge Fair

Kunene Region to host the maiden SCIONA Knowledge Fair

7 April 2021

Windhoek Gymnasium set to introduce an online school solution in 2021 – Deadline for applications mid-November

Windhoek Gymnasium set to introduce an online school solution in 2021 – Deadline for applications mid-November

30 September 2020

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<