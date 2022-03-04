Local navy embarks on West African Coastline training

The Namibian Navy is currently participating in a Multilateral Maritime Safety and Security Field Training Exercise code-named ‘Obagame Express 2022′(OE22), taking place on the West African Coastline.

The Namibian Ship dubbed, ‘Elephant’, sailed to the exercise on 4 March with 104 members on board.

The Ministry of Defence and Veterans Affairs said the exercise is designed to improve regional cooperation, increase Maritime Domain Awareness (MDA) and enhance information sharing practices and operational capabilities within the West African Coastline.

“The exercise commenced on 6 March and is scheduled to end on 19 March and will honour regional maritime agreements that seek to intensify interoperability among African, European, U.S and other partners in a broad range of naval tasks including energy security, counter-piracy, counter illicit trafficking, combating illegal fishing and maritime domain awareness,” the ministry added.

African countries participating include, Angola, Benin, Cape Verde, Cameroon, Cote D’Ivoire, Democratic Republic of Congo, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea Bissau, Liberia, Morocco, Namibia, Nigeria, Rep of Congo, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Sierra Leone and Togo.