Select Page

Compliant taxpayers and traders to get rewards from NamRA

Posted by | Mar 9, 2022 |

Compliant taxpayers and traders to get rewards from NamRA

The Namibia Revenue Agency (NamRA) this week introduced and announced the taxpayer and trader appreciation event, set to recognise compliant taxpayers and traders in the various categories.

NamRA’s expect this initiative to promote voluntary compliance and enhance the tax morale, by celebrating taxpayers and traders fulfilling their respective obligations.

“The event is set for 7 April, coinciding with NamRA’s first anniversary and with regards to the taxpayers, the awards will be based on the tax compliance for the period covering 1 January 2021 to 31 December 2021 and for companies and close corporations, the financial year-end would be any month from January to December 2021,” the revenue authority added.

The authority said that although regard will only be given to tax payments during the award period, consideration for the submission of returns shall apply to all returns ever since the registration of a particular tax account by the taxpayer.

“Compliant traders participating in the Authorised Economic Operator Compliance (AEO-C) and Preferred Trader Programme (Programme) will also be recognized on the day, because the Programme is part of customs modernisation drive and participation is voluntary, they encouraged traders to be part of the initiative and utilize the related benefits,” NamRA said adding that additional categories will be considered.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

Ohlthaver & List acquires majority stake in Hartlief

Ohlthaver & List acquires majority stake in Hartlief

11 November 2019

Payment Association, partners to launch campaign videos to raise fraud awareness

Payment Association, partners to launch campaign videos to raise fraud awareness

4 September 2019

Support ‘Buy Local’ in large numbers, help grow an economy on the mend

Support ‘Buy Local’ in large numbers, help grow an economy on the mend

14 October 2020

Recharge and drive away with a spanking brand new Toyota Bakkie

Recharge and drive away with a spanking brand new Toyota Bakkie

31 July 2018

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<