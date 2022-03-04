Compliant taxpayers and traders to get rewards from NamRA

The Namibia Revenue Agency (NamRA) this week introduced and announced the taxpayer and trader appreciation event, set to recognise compliant taxpayers and traders in the various categories.

NamRA’s expect this initiative to promote voluntary compliance and enhance the tax morale, by celebrating taxpayers and traders fulfilling their respective obligations.

“The event is set for 7 April, coinciding with NamRA’s first anniversary and with regards to the taxpayers, the awards will be based on the tax compliance for the period covering 1 January 2021 to 31 December 2021 and for companies and close corporations, the financial year-end would be any month from January to December 2021,” the revenue authority added.

The authority said that although regard will only be given to tax payments during the award period, consideration for the submission of returns shall apply to all returns ever since the registration of a particular tax account by the taxpayer.

“Compliant traders participating in the Authorised Economic Operator Compliance (AEO-C) and Preferred Trader Programme (Programme) will also be recognized on the day, because the Programme is part of customs modernisation drive and participation is voluntary, they encouraged traders to be part of the initiative and utilize the related benefits,” NamRA said adding that additional categories will be considered.