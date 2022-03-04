Official calls for fast elimination of violence and harassment against women in the workplace

An official this week called for the fast elimination of violence and harassment against women in the workplace, as the country joined the rest of the world in celebrating International Women’s Day on Tuesday.

“There is no doubt that this year’s campaign, ‘the Time is now! To fight against violence and harassment at the work place’, particularly resonates with all of us as it is geared towards the transformative agenda of empowering women in the society,” Namibia’s Deputy Labour Commissioner, Kyllikki Sihlahla said in her key statement.

Sihlahla said women play a significant role in society, however, their role has been downplayed by masculine dominance in all domains of society since time immemorial.

“As women, we should not let society project its fears unto us. Women should take up space in society, as there is great importance in cementing yourself in society,” she said, adding that in the recent past years, several violence and harassment cases involving or targeted towards women have been witnessed at workplaces.

According to Sihlahla, the challenges women face in the workplace are real and some women even suffer from severe depression, which if not addressed on time can result in constructive dismissal.

“Therefore, there is a need to actively advocate for psychological safety in all organizations. We should use Convention 190 at our disposal to eliminate violence and harassment at the workplace,” she added.

Namibia became the first African country and the only third International Labour Organization Member State to ratify Convention 190, which is aimed at protecting workers and other persons in the world of work.