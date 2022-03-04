Wesbank ensures children are safe on the roads – donates road safety equipment to schools

Wesbank recently donated N$50,000 to the Road Safety Forum for the purchase of scholar patrol apparel and equipment for Delta Primary, Suiderhof Primary, and Pionierspark Primary Schools in Windhoek.

Elmarie Cilliers, Head of FNB Secured Lending / Wesbank emphasised the importance of road safety, starting in childhood.

“Parents are not always going to be around to supervise, so it’s important to teach kids about road safety from a young age so that they can be safe on and around our roads. – and we wish to keep every single Namibian child safe on our roads.”

Hileni Tjivikua MD Automobile Association of Namibia (AAN) said that pedestrian road crash fatalities amounted to about 24% of which half were children.

“My call is that because of their vulnerability, road safety initiatives must also focus on the child pedestrian and measures should be implemented to make travel/walking to and from school safer. Fortunately, scholar patrols help us to share responsibility as it is a much wider safety message and alertness to the dangers of moving vehicles in traffic with our young children.”