Geingob calls on men in particular to stop abusing women and girls

The President HE Dr Hage Geingob on Tuesday said the persisting gender violence (GBV) in the country is compromising efforts made by the government over the years to reduce cases.

In a statement to commemorate International Women’s Day, Geingob said Namibia continues to report cases of GBV and called upon the country, men, in particular, to stop abusing women and girls, and focus on creating a safer space in which our women and girls can flourish and reach their full potential.

“I am, however, optimistic that the proposed amendments to the Combating of Domestic Violence Act will have a positive impact on the reduction of GBV cases in our country. I have no doubt that if we redouble our efforts to collectively fight against all forms of bias, which undermine the progress of women, our communities will be safer and socio-economic achievement can be achieved much faster.

After three decades of independence, we pride ourselves as Namibians for the progress we have made in increasing women’s representation in Parliament, from 7% in 1990 to 46% in the current parliament, Geingob said adding that the country will continue to intentionally promote young women and girls in order to give them a voice in different areas of the governance architecture.”

“This year’s theme “Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow” is relevant as it aims to recognize the contributions of women and girls around the world, who are leading the charge for adaptation, mitigation and response to build a more sustainable future for all.

Despite the challenges women face on a daily basis, they continue to play important roles and are at the forefront of sustainable development, particularly in ensuring food security and adapting to the impacts of climate change. However, a sustainable and equal future remains out of our reach if we don’t act now by allowing gender inequality to grow,” he said.