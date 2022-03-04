Public and private sectors need to work together to rebuild economy – Murorua

Nedbank Namibia on Monday hosted the Nedbank National Budget Review event at the new Nedbank Campus in Windhoek, where it was highlighted that the public and private sectors need to work together to rebuild the economy.

In attendance at the event were, the Speaker of the National Assembly, Professor Peter Katjavivi, the Minister of Finance, Ipumbu Shiimi, who also gave the keynote address, as well as the Governor of the Bank of Namibia, Johannes !Gawaxab.

Speaking at the event, Nedbank Managing Director, Martha Murorua emphasized the need for the private sector to work alongside the government to re-build the Namibian economy.

We cannot discount the challenges posed by the pandemic, which remains an immediate and real threat to our future. There can be no doubt that we must continue to face these challenges together, and therefore we need to take strong and decisive action. Government has a complex assignment. You preside over the country’s finances, but, in a way, you are also the head of the house who sets the pace of our development. However, the private sector has a principal duty to work alongside government, for us to accomplish our common goal of rebuilding our economy,” she stated.

In his address, Shiimi echoed his sentiments in his National Budget speech which was themed, “Reimaging, a Better Future for the Youth.” The Minister highlighted pertinent issues around the country’s current economic climate. He further indicated that, with the situation the country is facing, there is a need to develop industries that will increase the workforce, as creating jobs helps stimulate the economy.

During the event, a panel discussion was held to further unpack the recently tabled national budget. The panel was moderated by Presidential Economic Advisor, James Mnyupe. And including the Finance Minister, Ipumbu Shiimi, Senior Portfolio Manager at 91 Asset Management, Malcolm Husselmann, Partner at PWC Johan Nel as well as Nedbank CIB Executive, Tjivingurura Mbuende.