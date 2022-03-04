Local creative and cultural organisations invited to apply for Sound Connects Fund 2nd call for grant applications

The Music In Africa Foundation (MIAF), in partnership with Goethe-Institut, is inviting organisations operating in Southern Africa’s creative and cultural industries to apply for grants from the Sound Connects Fund (SCF).

The second call for grant applications is now open and will close on 15 April and eligible countries include; Angola, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Zambia and Zimbabwe

Made possible with funding from the ACP-EU Culture Programme, the fund is aimed at accelerating development in Southern Africa while increasing the capacities of practitioners in the region.

The fund supports projects across a wide range of disciplines including, but not limited to, performing arts, visual arts, animation, film, gaming, photography and videography.

The theme for this year is similar to the first call in 2021, applicants will be expected to speak to the theme of Sound Connects Us. Music and sound exist as the universal language that has connected people and communities globally for centuries. It is clear that in Southern Africa’s vibrant cultural sector, the sound is a significant force that connects and coexists within a wide range of art forms – in some instances playing a central role in fields such as dance, theatre, video, gaming, film, fashion and related industries.

The fund will strategically seek to support projects and activities in the cultural and creative sector that:

Facilitate the rapid production and distribution of high-quality goods within and outside the Southern African region; Increase capacities among professionals; Support rapid mobility and exchange among creators; Enhance access to new markets; Develop visual literacy (especially among underrepresented groups); Promote advocacy aimed at protecting the interests of creators and Support the existence of sustainable financing structures.

How to apply

Interested organisations are urged to visit the Sound Connects Fund website for more information about the fund and the application process. You can also watch an in-depth video discussion about the Sound Connects Fund on MIAF’s Facebook Page and the How to Apply video on MIAF’s Youtube channel.

If you have any queries about the Sound Connects Fund, read through the FAQs, or email [email protected]

In making the Sound Connects Fund more accessible to eligible lusophone countries, the fund is also accepting applications in Portuguese but only from eligible organisations in Mozambique and Angola. The official Portuguese application forms can be downloaded from the Sound Connects Fund website.