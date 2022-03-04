Women in business to discuss building wealth in a disruptive economy

Heiress Communications Consultancy will be hosting a women’s seminar on how to build wealth in a disruptive economy on 10 March at Avani Hotel and Casino.

The event will correspond with International Women’s Day, which is on 8 March, which is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women.

Founder of Heiress Communications Consultancy said in celebration of women in business and to recognise the courage and strength it took to weather the economic impact of COVID-19, women who attend the event will stand a chance to win one of several gift vouchers from Gondwana, Coca-Cola and ActionCoach Namibia worth N$20,000.

“The platform was created to provide women with a 360-degree view on various finance and career-related topics, in order to enable women to navigate their businesses and careers cohesively,” she added. Sh further stated that lack of information on how and where to get assistance for business, especially during challenging times, leads to the inability to seize opportunities and re-strategist to accommodate the reality on the ground.

The company said the event is aimed at highlighting the Namibian financial landscape and the wealth creation opportunities availed through various institutions, specifically after the impact of COVID-19 and the platform also aims to cast light and awareness on what is available for the businesswoman in terms of forthcoming opportunities and available funding vehicles.“Topics will include the socio-economic impact of COVID-19, the economic outlook going forward, Namibia’s investment climate and business funding opportunities amidst current economic challenges,” they added.

The target audience for this event is career women with part-time businesses and women in business that are interested in understanding the economy they operate in and how their businesses can transition amidst economic disruptions.

Discussions will touch on understanding the current economic environment and forthcoming opportunities for women in business, alternative funding for SMEs and Start-Ups and the importance of business coaching. Panellists will range from various institutions including, FirstRand Namibia, Development Bank of Namibia, Namibia Business Angle Network, Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board, Namibia Trade Forum, Team Namibia, Start-Up Namibia Incubation Centre, EOS Capital and Action Coach Namibia.