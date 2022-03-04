Swakopmund to host WorldSkills Africa 2022

The WorldSkills Africa Competition 2022 are set to take place from Monday, 28 March to Saturday, 2 April in Swakopmund. The staging of the event recently got a boost of N$1 million from Bank Windhoek.

Bank Windhoek’s Executive Officer of Marketing and Corporate Communication Services, Jacquiline Pack said the WorldSkills Africa Swakopmund event is an essential step in leveraging technical and vocational training as a prominent actor of socio-economic development.

“As a connector of positive change, our support to Namibia’s Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) sector is contributing to the establishment of inclusive growth and job creation policies, as emphasised in various national strategies of the Namibian Government, including the Harambee Prosperity Plan 2, the National Development Plan 5 and Vision 2030,” she said.

The Namibia Training Authority’s (NTA) General Manager of Finance, Uahoroka Kauta, said the Bank’s ongoing support would help position Namibia’s technical and vocational training sector to support the youth in responding to expectations in the labour market and the digital economy.

“TVET helps youth respond to new challenges by providing skills needed in the knowledge economy, the blue economy, the circular economy, the green deal, and the digital economy,” he said. “TVET is also about being able to create own jobs and businesses. Thus, WorldSkills Africa Swakopmund 2022 represents an excellent opportunity to promote these values and technical expertise to the younger generation, and we appreciate the Bank’s support.”

More than 100 competitors from 11 African countries are to compete in sixteen different technical and vocational trade areas at the event, including an international conference and a careers exhibition.

WorldSkills Africa Swakopmund 2022 takes place under the auspices of WorldSkills International and the African Union. Namibia was bestowed the right by WorldSkills International to host the second edition of WorldSkills Africa, following the inaugural event staged in Kigali, Rwanda, in 2018.