New stackers and forklifts deployed in Walvis Bay harbour

The Namibian Ports Authority (Namport) celebrated another landmark in the implementation of its strategic objectives when on Friday 04 March 2022, it commissioned two reach stackers and four forklifts as part of its expansion to drive the efficiency of its cargo-handling capacity.

“As it is Namport’s core business to handle cargo, the acquisition of this cargo handling equipment is a critical step on the company’s roadmap to effective and efficient service delivery to its valued customers,” said the ports authority’s Executive: Commercial Services, Elias Mwenyo.

The reach stackers and the forklifts are key equipment to handle containers in the new container terminal. They are indispensable for moving containers in and around the terminal and the rest of the harbour, for the convenience of clients. This equipment also drastically improves the speed with which containers can be moved.

Mwenyo elaborated : “The new equipment will amplify and strengthen Namport’s capacity to deliver services to its clients; it will drive the efficiency with which Namport renders services; Namport clients will derive more satisfaction from the improved service delivery and finally, the new equipment will reduce downtime in operations, streamline repairs, maintenance costs and rationalise the waiting times of customers and the cost of doing business with Namport.

Namport Chief Executive, Andrew Kanime said “This latest acquisition and addition of equipment to our fleet is a tangible reaffirmation of our seriousness and resolve to address the challenge of old equipment and disruption of operations.”

The stackers were supplied by Liebherr and the forklifts by Forklifts and Allied Equipment CC.

The stackers priced around N$15 million while four forklifts cost N$2 million. One forklift is designated for the Port of Lüderitz and three for Walvis Bay.

There are now ten reach stackers in Walvis Bay.

Testament to this valuable support is the continued growth that the ports authority has managed to report in its current financial year which ends in three weeks. As of 31 January 2022 the total TEUs handled increased by 4% (4879 TEUs) while bulk and break-bulk volumes have increased by 5% or 173,587 tonnes.

Namport Chief Executive, Andrew Kanime receiving the forklift keys from Klaus Papendieck, Managing Member of Forklift and Allied Equipment CC.

Mr Darren Jankelow (right) from Liebherr Africa and Mr Andrew Kanime, Chief Executive of Namport with two of the new reach stackers acquired for operations at the container terminal.