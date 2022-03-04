Sanlam offers internships to 12 university students

Sanlam Namibia recently awarded internships to 12 final year university students who are required to complete a number of set office hours working in their field of study in order to graduate.

Speaking at the announcement event Sanlam General Manager: Brand and People, Dr Evans Simataa, said it was important for Sanlam that their internship programme speaks to the needs and demands in the market.

“This is why we consulted with the different universities in the country to ensure we met the needs of their students. For far too long, students have been held back or unable to graduate because they did not have work-integrated learning or experiential learning. As a company we formalised our programme to address this need,” Simataa said.

During this internship programme, the interns are placed in different departments within Sanlam where they are exposed to the ins and outs of such departments as well as to real-life work situations.

The internship provides the work experience that helps students put their education into practice, develop their leadership skills and give them a competitive advantage as they pursue a permanent position in today’s competitive world.

“Just having a good degree is no longer enough to secure a good job. Pertinent work experience is now just as valuable as a degree and exam results when it comes to building a successful career,” added Simataa.