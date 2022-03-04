22 elephants exported to the United Arab Emirates

Namibia has exported 22 of the 37 auctioned elephants to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), sold as part of conservation efforts amid an increase in population and rising cases of human-wildlife conflict involving elephants.

“The elephants arrived in UAE early Saturday morning and are reported to be doing well except for one cow which is seemingly weak,” said the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism spokesperson, Romeo Muyunda in an emailed statement Sunday.

“All the auctioned elephants were sold to Namibian bidders thus the export of elephants was not the ministry’s decision,” he added.

The increase in elephant population has resulted in a surge in human-wildlife conflicts involving the large mammal which Muyunda says has put pressure on the ministry’s responsibility as it tries to strike a balance between protecting high-value species like elephants and rhinoceros while managing the danger they pose when they encroach on areas of human habitation.

From 2019 to 2021, the country recorded 960 cases of crop damages where 923 were caused by elephants while four people lost their lives to elephant attacks, Muyunda said, adding that the majority of people in communal areas depend on small scale crop farming for their survival where any disruptions affect them severely. (Xinhua)