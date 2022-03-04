Select Page

NUST to offcially open Eenhana Campus

The Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) will officially open the institution on 10 March from 08:00 to 11:00 at the Billy William Mwaningange Rural Development Centre, Eenhana Campus.

The event will be officiated by the Chancellor of NUST, Prof Peter Katjavivi and it will also be the launch of the NUST Eenhana Campus.

NUST said since their Eenhana Campus Fundraising event was held last year, an amount of N$2, 060, 680 in cash pledges have been made, of which a total of N$1, 075, 780 has been collected.

“In-kind contributions to the value of N$48, 042, 000 were also received, including N$500 000 for Information and Communication Technology (ICT) infrastructure from FirstRand Namibia Foundation Trust, plus the Eenhana Town Council has donated a sizable piece of land, valued at N$48,746,890 to NUST where the Eenhana Campus will be developed,” they added.

The Eenhana Campus received 821 new applications for study towards qualifications in the fields of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET)- Trainer of Trainer (Tot), Commerce, Human Sciences and Education, and Sciences, Technology, engineering and Mathematics (STEM) bridging programmes.

“The establishment of the Eenhana Campus is in line with achieving the strategic objective of maintaining a local presence, extending the national footprint and international reach,” they emphasized.

Furthermore, the establishment of this campus is in alignment with the Ohangwena Regional Development Plan and embedded in the strategic mandate of the Ministry of Higher Education, Technology and Innovation in expanding higher education access within all regions of the country.

 

