Katjinakatji community to get water by the end of the year

Mar 7, 2022

The Kavango West Regional Council will set up a new water scheme as a matter of urgency for Katjinakatji and nearby villages, because of persistent water shortages in the area.

The council made this decision at a consultative meeting held, on 7 March to discuss amicable interventions to address the plea.

The scheme aims to come up with a new centralized elevated water reservoir that will supply water to the entire Katjinakatji community and it will be able to pump water to neighbouring villages through connected pipelines.

“The work is set to commence immediately, starting with the assessment of the area, design and layout of the scheme, therefore a task team comprising of technical professionals from Namwater and the Directorate of Water Supply was set up to spearhead the project,” they emphasized.

The project is planned to be completed by the end of the year.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

