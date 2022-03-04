DiagnoLab becomes Cricket Namibia’s preferred service provider

Cricket Namibia recently announced the partnership with National Diagnostic Laboratory (DiagnoLab) as the official Cricket Namibia Pathology partner. The partnership came ineffective from 1 March and is valid for two years.

DiagnoLab will be sponsoring Cricket Namibia with COVID testing and the lab will be the preferred service provider for Cricket Namibia stakeholders and inbound touring teams.

Cricket Namibia CEO Johan Muller expressed his gratitude towards the professionalism by DiagnoLab in November 2021, when Cricket Namibia had to cater for seven cricket teams that urgently needed to do covid tests, “I immediately thought that DiagnoLab is an entity that Cricket Namibia should partner with. Thank you for your professionalism.”

DiagnoLab Executive Officer Hambeleleni Matsi stated that as a growing company, DiagnoLab believes in practical and active Corporate Social Responsibility support, and thus, it is an honour for them to contribute to the efforts and success of cricket.

“The national cricket team deserves commendation. Your successes have gone a long way to inspire young sportsmen and women, boys and girls, to excel in their private and sporting lives, I was one of those young girls. We are grateful to be associated with these great athletes. Count on us to continue serving you in the most efficient and effective manner at all times,” Matsi said.

Additionally, DiagnoLab believes that the partnership will enhance both brands, and DiagnoLab will stand with Cricket Namibia in future endeavours.

“Cricket Namibia is looking forward to working with DiagnoLab, we believe the partnership will extend and expand DiagnoLab’s brand presence,” Muller added.