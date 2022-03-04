Masua set to inspire women leaders at Expo 2020 Dubai

International Women’s Day 2022 will be observed worldwide on 08 March under the theme

“Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow”.

As part of the official International Women’s Day programme at the Expo, the New Zealand Pavilion in collaboration with the Women’s Pavilion will be hosting the ChangemakeHer session – featuring an inspiring line-up of bold and diverse women who will share their stories of transformation and breakthrough against some of the world’s biggest challenges.

Member of Parliament, Patience Masua will join some trailblazing women leaders from New Zealand, the United States of America, the United Arab Emirates, and Indonesia on the ChangemakeHER panel.

She will share her story as a politician and lawyer, fighting for equality and justice in Namibia.

The event aims to empower women and girls by showcasing the global movement for change that is critical to meeting the most pressing challenges of our time. Despite making up half of the world’s population, women face widespread and significant barriers to equality the world over.

This year’s ChangemakeHER will be held under the theme: “Exciting stories from the next generation of global women leaders”, and will take place at the Dubai Exhibition Centre Hall 2A South, Expo 2020 Dubai.