Mokuti lodge to be closed for more than a year for renovations

Posted by | Mar 4, 2022 |

Mokuti Etosha Lodge will be closed for 12 to 15 months as of 22 March for renovations which include completely new public areas on the lodge, reception, conference facilities, swimming pool area, a new boma as well as upgraded rooms.

Norbert Wurm, O&L Leisure Managing Director said after they recently unveiled their revamped Midgard, they are excited for another one of their establishments to be transformed into a contemporary destination, whilst preserving its 32-year character and heritage.

“This grand dame is ready for a facelift and keeping in line with our Purpose at O&L, ‘Creating a future, enhancing life’; we want to ensure the lodge will still be at the forefront of the hospitality industry in Namibia going forward. It is with faith in our future and the future of Namibian tourism, despite the unprecedented challenges we have faced, that O&L is investing in Mokuti once again to create new realities and set new world-class standards for our industry and country,” Wurm said.

The Mokuti employees will be placed at O&L Leisure’s Strand Hotel Swakopmund and Midgard during the construction period, except for key staff who will remain on site. The staff of Mokuti will also receive skills training closer to the completion of construction; in preparation for the grand reopening to comply with the new world-class experience, it will offer.

“The temporary relocation of Mokuti employees provides the opportunity for them to share their skills, but most importantly, their friendliness and passion for guest satisfaction with the employees from Strand Hotel and Midgard, whilst in turn gaining skills, insight and inspiration from them, enabling everyone to grow,” said Etienne Fourie, Mokuti Etosha Lodge General Manager.

 

