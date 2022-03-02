Wildlife resorts embarks on virtual tourism as industry continues to adjust to new realities amid COVID-19

State-owned entity, Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) has embarked on virtual tourism, with the launch of its new service or technology, the live webcam at an event in Windhoek on Thursday.

The new camera technology will be installed at one of its establishments in the Etosha game park at Okaukuejo Waterhole, which is famous for its flood-lit waterhole, said NWR Managing Director Matthias Ngwangwama in a statement at the launch of the innovative technology.

According to him, NWR continues to adjust to new realities in the wake of the COVID-19 global pandemic that significantly affected the tourism industry in general hence the launch of the service.

“Virtual tourism presents viewers with an immersive experience of an activity, location, or destination through the use of technology. There are different types of virtual tourism offerings around the world. There is usually a combination of virtual reality, still images, video, audio, narration, interactivity, and other multimedia formats to provide an experience of a destination that a user cannot get through pictures or websites alone. Ours is video,” he added.

Ngwangwama said for the best viewing experience, viewers can access the virtual tourism content using virtual reality headsets, which are easily available in most local technology shops and or on a normal computer or even a mobile device.

“Depending on experiences from the Okaukuejo Waterhole, cameras might be rolled out to other water holes within the different parks in Namibia,” he concluded.