Smart Satellite Services now available at Torra Bay campsite

Twoobii Smart Satellite Services recently took its services to the Namibia Wildlife Resorts’ Torra Bay campsite in the Skeleton Coast National Park for a reliable communications link enabling campsite guests to purchase basic provisions and make reservations at various seasonal camps including Torra Bay, Mile-108, Mile-72 and Jakkelsputz.

Manfred Engling, Managing Director of Q-KON Namibia said the Twoobii Smart Satellite Services works in partnership with FNB Namibia to provide FNB point-of-sale service with 99.5% uptime and also support Wi-Fi hotspots and telephone service.

Q-KON Namibia’s Twoobii offering is the first and only Smart Satellite Service on the market and has already shown its ability to service off-grid locations such as those found in many parts of Namibia.

By using the global Intelsat Flex constellation, Twoobii delivers world-class, always-on and available anywhere service and offers advantages of local voice services termination, local telephone numbering options and support service delivery.

“In addition to supporting Namibia’s vital tourism trade, our solutions have also made a sustainable contribution to achieving the country’s Net Zero Economy goals through their compatibility with solar energy sources. This makes them particularly suited to Namibia’s remote, but beautiful and sunny, tourism destinations,” said Dawie de Wet, CEO of Q-KON.