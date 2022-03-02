Vivo Energy truck drivers honoured for their services in the logistics chain

Marketer and distributor of Shell-branded fuels and lubricants, Vivo Energy Namibia on Saturday, 26 February awarded the best truck drivers who, daily transport fuel products to commercial customers and retailers across the country.

The annual event which took place at the Blue Whale Hotel in the coastal industrial town of Walvis Bay is held in recognition of the numerous drivers that ensure a safe business.

Vivo Energy has contracted Unitrans, XCCS, Cargo Carriers and Crossroads to transport its product over a collective total distance of more than 5 million kilometres in 2021. Last year, there were zero motor vehicle incidents recorded with the contracted trucks.

The KPIs on Health, Safety, Security, Environment and Quality were also positive. Overall, there were zero incidents on Lost Time to Injury, product spills, fire incidents and product theft incidents, with the only blot on an otherwise green scorecard being one product quality/Cross-contamination incident recorded.

The Vigilance Award (Most PIs logged) went to Matheus Chipandeka (Unitrans); the Quality PIs Award (Best PI logged) went to Philemon Araeb (XCCS); the Trailblazer Award (Peer Award) went to Alex Mahua (Unitrans); the Valor Award (Courage-under-Fire) award went to Uemesapi Kazongomuinja (XCCS); the Endurance Award (Longest distance without incident) went to Fillepus Nembwaya (XCCS).

The Driver of the Year runner-up was Solly Williams (XCCS); the Driver of the Year Award (By Haulier) was scooped by Johannes Kayanga (XCCS) and Matheus Chipandeka (Unitrans). Johannes Kanyanga (XCCS) received the Driver of the Year (MD’s Award).

The prize package this year included grocery vouchers to the value of N$18,000, while the winners of the Driver of the Year categories walked away with a combined value of more than N$30,000 in household appliances (freezer, gas stoves and refrigerator).

“We are extremely proud of our drivers’ safety records. It amazes us to see that our safety values are more than just heard, they are delivered, and our drivers prove this day-in and day-out”, said Edward Walugembe, Managing Director of Vivo Energy Namibia.

Phil Henning, General Manager of Unitrans, one of the hauliers also paid tribute to the drivers of fuel trucks. “Today we’d like to take a moment to thank our drivers for the sacrifice they make every day. These drivers spend an enormous amount of time alone away from friends and family, which can take its toll. Not many of us sitting here can step in our drivers’ shoes comfortably. How well can you handle driving 80km per hour for 1,000 km?” he stated.

Ronel Farmer, Branch Manager, Cargo Carriers said there is no better way to motivate their drivers than by singling out all the good work that they do.

“We are participating in the Driver’s League this year and I am very positive that our drivers are chomping at the bit to compete for the opportunity to win some of the awards up for grabs tonight,” Farmer said.

Vivo Energy Namibia has a fuels storage capacity of 7,718 cubic metres and operates 70 service stations, with many offering Shell Cards and convenience retail stores. This year, the company is celebrating 10 years of doing business in Namibia, having started operations in October 2012.