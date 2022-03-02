Cyclists gear up for the first edition of the 2022 Nedbank Rock and Rut XC MTB Series

The first edition of a total of five races of the 2022 Nedbank Namibia Rock and Rut XC MTB Series races, will take place on Saturday, 5 March 2022 at the IJG Trails in Kleine Kuppe, Windhoek.

With over 70 cyclists registered for the XC0 race, interested cyclists can still register to take part in the race day, for an extra fee of N$ 100 for Rock and Rut members, and N$ 350 for non-members.

The XC0 MTB race will have several categories including, Boys/Girls Under 10, Under 12, Under 14, Under 16, Men/Women Junior (17 years -18 years ), Men/Women E-Bike, Men Rhino (riders over 90kg), Women Giraffe (riders over 70kg), Men/Women Marathon (sports category), Men/Women Elite and Under 23, Men/Women Sub-Veteran (30-39 years), Veteran (40-49 years), Master (50-59 years), and Grand Master (60-69 years).

Nicola Fester from the Rock and Rut Mountain Bike Club said that this year’s series will introduce new categories, to accommodate both elite and novice cyclists.

“The XC0 race is a favourite race for many as it is the first race to kick off the Nedbank Rock and Rut XC MTB series. It is also one of the less technical races, making it a great race for cyclists new to the XC racing scene. We are looking forward to a great day of racing and family fun,” she added.

Nedbank Namibia’s Manager for Communications and PR, Selma Kaulinge, highlighted the mountain bike series in a welcome addition to the full cycling calendar.

“With our recently concluded Nedbank Festival of Cycling, which saw the Nedbank Cycle Challenge drew close to 800 cyclists, it is evident that the sport of cycling scene has made a triumphant comeback since the COVID-19 lockdown restrictions. What makes the XC race series one of a kind, is that there it’s a competition which is open for both beginner and expert cyclists to experience first-hand the intensities of mountain bike cycling,” she noted.

The Rock and Rut Mountain Bike Club, together with its title sponsor Nedbank Namibia, is planning a number of exciting additions to the races and encourages cyclists to get acquainted with the IJG Trails just south of Windhoek in the Kleine Kuppe area.