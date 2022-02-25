Select Page

Census postponed yet again

Posted by | Mar 2, 2022 |

Census postponed yet again

The 2021 Population and Housing Census (PHC) will not take place in August this year as earlier communicated, the Namibia Statistics Agency (NSA) announced Tuesday.

The agency for the first time was supposed to conduct a spatially-enabled and digital census enumeration, in August this year after the 2021 census had been postponed mainly due to competing priorities such as the COVID-19 budget prioritization.

NSA statistician general, Alex Shimuafeni in a statement Tuesday said this year’s scheduled census exercise was not provided for in the national budget of 2022/2023 due to financial constraints and other critical national priorities.

“With regards to when the census will take place, the NSA will keep the media posted once this information is available from the National Planning Commission (NPC) through which the NSA is funded,” he added

 

About The Author

The Staff Reporter

The staff reporter is the most senior in-house Economist reporter. This designation is frequently used by the editor for articles submitted by third parties, especially businesses, but which had to be rewritten completely. - Ed.

Related Posts

Nandi-Ndaitwah directs staff to devise cost cutting measures to reduce expenditure

Nandi-Ndaitwah directs staff to devise cost cutting measures to reduce expenditure

12 February 2021

Namibia renounces opening of consulates in occupied territories of Western Sahara

Namibia renounces opening of consulates in occupied territories of Western Sahara

25 February 2020

German research vessel visits Walvis Bay Port

German research vessel visits Walvis Bay Port

26 September 2019

Vulnerable communities in the Erongo, Khomas regions to benefit from potato donation from Malta

Vulnerable communities in the Erongo, Khomas regions to benefit from potato donation from Malta

3 September 2020

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<