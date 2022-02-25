NamPower postpones the suspension of electricity supply to Kombat

Power utility NamPower on Monday postponed the suspension of electricity supply to Kombat to 11 March.

The suspension of electricity supply to the village of Kombat is a result of the termination of the power supply agreement between NamPower and Congo Namibia Trading, which ended on 28 February.

The decision to terminate the contract is as a result of the debt that Congo Namibia Trading has accumulated since July 2018, which currently stands at over N$29 million.

“The account of Congo Namibia Trading has been growing unabated, with no accountability being taken by the respective entity,” NamPower said in a statement.

The termination of the contract with Congo Namibia Trading will impact the village of Kombat, as Congo Namibia Trading has been supplying the village through the same supply point as the one used to supply the Mine. The Mine is currently under new ownership, with its own power supply point.

NamPower urged affected residents and businesses to contact their electricity service providers Congo Namibia Trading and Kombat Community Trust for further information.