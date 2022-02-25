Discussion on water being a right to life set for Namibia Scientific Society

The Namibia Scientific Society will be hosting a backyard talk, on the book, ‘Re-invigorating Ubuntu Through Water: A Human Right to Water under the Namibian Constitution,’ by Dr Ndjodi Ndeunyema on 2 March at 19:00.

Ndeunyema said the subject matter of water is of self-evident critical importance in Namibia, Africa and globally.

Ndeunyema will share an overview of the contents of his book which is based on his doctoral work with the society and argue for the existence of a court-enforceable human right to water that is implied from the right to life in Article 6 of the Namibian Constitution while invoking the African value of ubuntu as the normative basis.

He completed his law doctoral studies at the University of Oxford and was awarded the Dr Surya Subedi Prize for 2019/2020 for the best University of Oxford law doctoral thesis.