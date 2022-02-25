MTC challenges more organisations to join them in their “We Race Together” project

With six entities already on board, MTC is racing ahead to get its “We Race Together” project off the ground. This week, the mobile telecommunications operator announced the start of the project, setting a date in April when the qualifying teams will race Namibia’s finest athletes.

MTC Chief Human Capital and Corporate Affairs officer, Tim Ekandjo revealed that Shoprite, Namib Mills and Erongo Marine as curtain raisers have been joined by BIPA, Namport and the Airports Company. Together with MTC, these supporters have now raised more than half a million dollars.

Ekandjo explained that their “We Race Together” project will bring together over 140 personalities from across Namibia and from all walks of life, to race together in a 4×100 metre relay. The event is slated to take place at the Independence stadium on 23 April 2022. These personalities will be teamed together to make a relay team of four persons and will receive two months’ professional training from world-class Namibian coaches. These teams will participate in various qualifying heats and the teams that qualify for the final will have the honour to race against two world class teams with the first consisting of Christine Mboma, Beatrice Masilingi, Frank Fredericks and Helaria Johannes and the other team consisting of Johannes Nambala, Johanna Benson and Ananias Shikongo.

Commending the participating companies for their support, Ekandjo said they have joined hands to demonstrate a culture of working together in addressing common social issues in society, for it is through unity that meaningful and positive social change is achieved to ameliorate the lives of the Namibian men and women.”

At the launch of “We Race Together” from the left, Annemarie Schullenbach from BIPA, Heikeh Coerecius from Namib Mills, Patricia Hangula from Shoprite, Tim Ekandjo from MTC, Dan Kamati from the Airports Company, John Ekongo, also from MTC and Diago Talaya, also from Namib Mills.