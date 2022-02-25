Heart Foundation hosts fundraiser to fight cardiovascular diseases

Cardiovascular diseases are prevalent in Namibia, contributing up to 30% of the total deaths in the country, and the Namibia Heart Foundation (NHF) is on a mission to create awareness on heart diseases and ensure support to those with heart conditions.

The Foundation hosted its 3rd annual heart health event titled, “Heart of Gold Fundraiser Breakfast”, on Friday, 25 February.

This year’s fundraiser event was focused on bringing together health professionals, health practitioners and service providers in the health industry and also potential donors, to raise funds for the NHF, but more importantly to raise awareness of heart disease and strokes.

The fundraiser event saw valuable discussions emerging from the panellist of medical professionals on stage who enlightened the guests with valuable information on heart diseases and sufferers. The panellists included Dr Henning Du Toit (Cardiothoracic Surgeon: Roman Catholic Hospital), Dr Henry Boshoff (Managing Director: BRG Biokinetics), Annalien Turner (Registered Dietitian: SmartHealth Namibia) and the CEO of the South African Heart & Stroke Foundation and President of the African Heart Network, Professor Pamela Naidoo.

“The burden of cardiovascular disease (heart disease and stroke) is extremely high in the African continent, including South Africa and Namibia. It is therefore important for the NHF to partner with the professional societies and the national department of health to improve the health outcomes of all Namibians,” Naidoo said.

NHF was explicitly established in March 2019 to educate Namibians on diverse heart-related illnesses and complement the good work of those who have dedicated their hard work towards creating awareness of heart diseases and their associated risks in efforts to prevent heart-related illnesses. With volunteers around the country, the NHF further aims to create an inclusive, safe and empowered community for individuals suffering from cardiac diseases and strokes by helping, guiding and supporting them and their families.

Although the medical and allied professions, government and private hospitals, medical aid and insurance sector, and others do their utmost to educate Namibians on preventative and early diagnostic measures, much more needs to be done. The Namibian Heart Foundation is working to take hands with the Namibian community and all role players to create a healthier and happier nation to ensure that our country advances in this regard, spearheaded by the NHF Founder, Gerhard De Koe.

The fundraiser event, which was sponsored by the Capricorn Group, was not only filled with discussion and talks but encompassed an engaging, interactive experience for all the guests through a lifestyle fair with the presence of key health players like NHP, Virgin active, Zumba, Lilies Smoothies and Biokinetics.

“Capricorn Group is proud of its partnership with the NHF. Today’s event aims to reflect a spirit of unity and collaboration, because heart health affects all of us, whether directly or indirectly. Let us take hands and come on board to support the Heart Foundation to raise more funds, which would equate to more success stories for others who depend on the Foundation’s help for support,” Marlize Horn, Capricorn Group Executive: Brand & Corporate Affairs, said.