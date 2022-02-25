Cricket Namibia donates to Cancer Association

The Cancer Association of Namibia (CAN) received a donation of N$110,000 on 25 February from Cricket Namibia’s 2021 #Plege4Pink, campaign.

Chief Executive Officer of CAN, Rolf Hansen said this donation will go a long way to help to prevent, threaten and cure breast and cervical cancer.

“Because breast and cervical cancer are the most prevalent in the country and because 54% of women in the country are affected by cancer, it is imperative that we give these women the help they need,” he added.

He thanked Cricket Namibia and the other project partners who made this campaign possible and they hope to make this an annual campaign focusing on different cancers every year.

“For next year we want to get the National Cricket Team to become Ambassadors for cancer, this is to get men more involved through sports and to also talk and focus on men’s health,” he elaborated.

Hansen said there is no reason for one to die from cancer which is a preventable and curable disease and these funds will make it possible to help.