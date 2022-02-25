Government engages various gvts to ensure the safe passage of the 114 Namibians from Ukraine

Namibia through its diplomatic missions in Russia, Germany and Austria has engaged the respective governments of Poland, Belarus, Slovakia, Hungary and Romania; to ensure the safe passage of the 114 Namibians from Ukraine to their respective territories, an official said Monday.

“The government has been closely following the challenging situation in which Namibian nationals find themselves after fleeing Ukraine. Currently, most of the Namibian nationals are on their way out of Ukraine by either bus or train,” Namibia Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation executive director, Penda Naanda said in an update statement.

According to Naanda of the 114 Namibians, 93 are students.

“The government of Namibia expresses its appreciation to the said governments for having ensured the ‘ laissez-passer’ to these Namibians and for providing them with shelter and food,” he added.

Meanwhile, Naanda has urged all Namibian nationals that are stranded to inform the relevant authorities accordingly, adding that Namibia’s Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation is in consultation with all stakeholders to ensure the safe repatriation of all Namibian Nationals back home.