Theatre and Film Awards postponed indefinitely

Posted by | Feb 28, 2022 |

The 6th Namibian Theatre & Film Awards (NTFAs) have been postponed indefinitely, organisers National Theatre of Namibia & the Namibia Film Commission announced on 28 February.

The bi-annual event celebrating Namibia’s theatre and film industry was cancelled due to the ripple effect the COVID-19 pandemic had on the industry. The last awards took place in September 2019.

“The pandemic has produced ripple effects on the creative and cultural sector, particularly in the adequate production of theatre and film works to be entered into the 6th NTFAs,” the organisers said in a joint statement.

The NTFAs was hosted for the first time in 2010. Dates for the next Awards will be announced in due time, the organisers said.

Award-winning film and theatre actress Hazel Hinda at the 2019 NTFAs.

 

