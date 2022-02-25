Cargo bike business idea open for residents of Windhoek

The City of Windhoek is calling upon its residents to enter the Cargo Bike business idea competition and stand a chance to win lots of prizes.

The municipality said applicants must be above 18 years of age, based in Windhoek, be familiar with road rules and regulations, must be able to ride a bicycle, must be willing and available to undergo business training and be available to participate in public relations related to the project.

“Applicants stand a chance to win an electric-powered cargo bike, made in Namibia to start their business and receive commercial advice and technical training in developing and implementing the idea,” they emphasized.

They said the closing date of the competition is 18 March and in case of equally good proposals, preference will be given to unemployed or informally employed persons and women.

“Applications can be picked up and dropped off at Soweto Market, Oshetu Community Market, Katutura Industrial Stalls, Bokamoso Entrepreneurial Centre and our customer Care Centre in the CBD,” they added.

For more information please contact Leonora Joodt at 061 290 2325 or Verusckha Araes at 061 208 85 04.