First ever PSG Ride the Ridge event to take place in March

Around 152 riders will embark on the first-ever PSG Ride the Ridges, co-sponsored by Capricorn Group.

The 3-day journey will comprise 3 stages, starting and ending at Heja Lodge, with the first Stage called “Chase the Sun”. Riders will depart at around 15:00, on Friday 25 March, where they will be enjoying breathtaking scenery from some of the highest mountains surrounding Windhoek.

On Saturday, 26 March, riders will be enjoying the second stage of the PSG Ride the Ridges which will be taking them on a virgin jeep track that has never been ridden before, and over more ridges that are spread out over 3 privately owned farms.

The last stage will commence on Sunday where riders will be taking a shorter route through the scenic Las Vega Namibia camp.

There will be water points on all 3 stages and a Rider Village that will bring out the deeper essence of the PSG Ride the Ridges with some great surprises waiting for the riders. The water points will be stocked with everything riders might need as well as entertainment. The Rider Village will host a Gin bar, Craft beer, good food amongst many other eloquent stalls for riders and their family, friends as well as the general public to enjoy.

PSG Ride the Ridges is going to be unlike anything riders has ever ridden in Namibia. Ridge Riders walk away from this unforgettable experience richer and hungry to find out when the next PSG Ride the Ridges will be hosted.

“Capricorn Group is proud of its partnership with PSG in hosting this very unique 3-day stage race. Our vision is to grow the PSG Ride-the-Ridges event in 2023, offering even more riders this opportunity to have access to and explore the beautiful scenery around the ridges of Windhoek”, said Marlize Horn, Group Executive: Brand & Corporate Affairs at Capricorn Group.

For more information, visit @ridetheridges on Facebook or www.cycletec.com.na. Regular updates and information will be shared on these platforms.