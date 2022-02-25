Select Page

Southern governors discuss youth development, capacity building with the First Lady

Feb 25, 2022

The Governors from the Hardap Region, Rev Salomon April and the Karas Region Aletha Frederick recently met with the First Lady of Namibia, Monica Geingos at State House in Windhoek.

The aim of the visit was to solicit support in various programmes aligned with the Office of the First Lady.

The Office of the Hardap Regional Council said their discussions with the First Lady centred around areas of mutual interest, particularly youth development, capacity building and response strengthening.

During the visit, the First Lady also donated 50 bags of baby clothes and blankets and pledged to assist four prospective students to register at tertiary institutions of their choice.

 

