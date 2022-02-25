More young leaders complete Trustco’s junior board mentorship programme

Seven young individuals recently completed Trustco’s junior board mentorship programme, which is conducted over a period of a year.

The programme was first introduced in 2018. At the time, Trustco identified a need in young professional individuals who all have impressive CVs and leadership potential but lacked essential boardroom experience.

This board training programme has its origins in Trustco’s Group Managing Director, Dr Quinton van Rooyen’s quest to assist with the development of future business leaders.

“This year is the 30th anniversary of the founding of Trustco. At the time, I could not imagine the success of the group 30 years on. With a capable team of able Namibians with an immense drive for success, we established a strong leadership culture that can be emulated by the next generation, if we only give them the opportunity to show their mettle. I have no doubt that the Namibian youth sees our program as preferred in carving out their own legacy for their country and its people,” van Rooyen said.

Adv Raymond Heathcote, Chairman of the Trustco Board of Directors said the youth are full of ideas and general enthusiasm. He explains the youths improved skills in the areas of corporate governance, finance, branding, communications, digital marketing, advertising, social media, public relations, web and graphic design, strategic partnerships and technology leave a fresh national asset as a future legacy for skill sharing and generational transition.

“Their ability to work on substantive programming challenges with senior executives forms part of the appeal of this development programme,” Heathcote added.

The following seven Junior Board mentees successfully completed the gruelling programme:

– Fwafwa Lysen Sifu, has a Master’s degree in Financial Management from Amity University, a Bachelor’s degree in Accounting as well as a Certificate in Financial Risk Management from the University of Namibia. He is currently employed as a Financial Analyst.

– Charmaine Taati van der Smit, has a Master of Law degree (LLM) in Commercial Law from the University of Cape Town as well a Bachelor’s degree (LLB) (Hons) from the University of Namibia. Taati is the current Senior Legal Officer in the Legal Advice Directorate of the Attorney General’s office.

– Ndapwa Tulina Kwedhi, holds a degree in Economics and a postgraduate diploma in Financial Planning. She has over six years of experience in the financial services sector.

– Hosea Kambonde, is currently pursuing a Master’s degree in Business Administration: Business Strategy and Leadership. He holds a degree in Software Engineering and a National Diploma in Information Technology from the Namibia University of Science and Technology. Furthermore, Hosea has also completed Certificates in Project and Business Management at the University of Stellenbosch Business School. He is currently heading a Software Development and Enterprise solutions service provision company, iMarketing Consultant.

-Auriel Aweries, has been part of the marketing and advertising industry since 2005 with extensive experience working for some of the country’s leading corporates and agencies. She is currently the acting head of media for Trustco, heading up Mixed Marketing, Multimedia, Informanté News and Informanté Live. She has been with the group for almost five years.

– Iyaloo Akuaake, is an environmentalist who holds an Honours degree in Environmental Management from the University of Cape Town and a postgraduate diploma in Renewable Energy and Sustainability from the University of Stellenbosch. Iyaloo was previously appointed as the Environmental Officer at Trustco Group Holdings, but with a passion for the environment, renewable energy and sustainable development, Iyaloo will be pursuing her Master’s degree in 2022 at the University of Cape Town.

– Hilya Herman, who holds a Master’s degree in Commercial Law (LLM) from the University of Witwatersrand, a Bachelor’s of Laws degree (LLB) from Rhodes University as well as a Master’s degree in Philosophy and Development Finance from the University of Stellenbosch Business School. Other qualifications include a diploma in Banks and Financial Institutions, Strategies and Management through Galilee International Management Institute and a short course in Pension Fund Law done through UNISA. Hilya is also a member of the Law Society of Namibia. Hilya currently serves as the Chairperson of the Audit, Risk and Compliance Committee at the Central Procurement Board of Namibia and also serves as Chairperson of the Institute for Open Learning Malpractice Committee.