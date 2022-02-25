Bass angling season kicks off

The bass angling season recently kicked off a fortnight ago with two Bank Windhoek National tournaments that were held at the Sartorius von Bach Dam near Okahandja.

The participating anglers weighed in 48 fish with an average weight of 0.796 kilograms during the two-day tournament.

Richard Grant was the only angler who managed to catch five basses over 300mm, while James Van Rooyen saw four legal basses. At the end of the first day Van Rooyen took the gold medal while Grant won the silver medal, and Neels van Tonder claimed bronze.

As a lone participant, Madri Opperman claimed the gold medal in the lady’s category. Amongst the juniors, Bian Coertzen caught a limit of five fish. Aje Engelbrecht claimed the silver medal.

The second day of the tournament turned out to be more challenging than expected, with no anglers managing to catch their limit of five. Johan Coetzee managed to find some bigger fish and took home the gold medal for the day. James van Rooyen managed to scratch out four keepers to take home silver, with Max Pieper close behind taking the bronze. Opperman took gold amongst the ladies, while no juniors caught anything. Johan Coetzee caught the biggest bass of the day, weighing 2.399kg.

“Congratulations to all the competitors. We look forward to an action-packed year,” said NBAA’s Public Relations Officer, Richard Grant. “Thank you to Bank Windhoek for being the primary sponsor.”

Next on the bass angling calendar, is the Bass Nations Qualifiers taking place from Friday, 11, to Sunday, 13 March.