Windhoek City eager to continue working with German’s Trossigen City

The City of Windhoek received a courtesy call from the Mayor of Trossigen, Germany, to strengthen the relationship between Windhoek and Trossigen. Deputy Mayor of Windhoek, His Worship Joseph Uapingene received the delegation on behalf of Mayor Sada Gawanas.

Uapingene said Windhoek continues to be interested in working with Trossigen and is looking forward to furthering engagement on pragmatic project-based action plans.

Irion’s visit opened up new avenues for strengthening cooperation through project-based initiatives in existing areas of cooperation.

The municipality said the two cities have enjoyed fraternal relations through a co-operation agreement signed in 200 and in the agreement, the two cities agreed to cooperate in the areas of youth development, technical cooperation, cultural promotion and early childhood development projects.

“Although there had been technical and political exchanges since 2014, no exchange visits could take place in recent years due to the outbreak of COVID-19 and both leaders expressed their desire to renew the cooperation between the two cities,” they added.