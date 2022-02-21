Select Page

Windhoek City eager to continue working with German’s Trossigen City

Posted by | Feb 24, 2022 |

Windhoek City eager to continue working with German’s Trossigen City

The City of Windhoek received a courtesy call from the Mayor of Trossigen, Germany, to strengthen the relationship between Windhoek and Trossigen. Deputy Mayor of Windhoek, His Worship Joseph Uapingene received the delegation on behalf of Mayor Sada Gawanas.

Uapingene said Windhoek continues to be interested in working with Trossigen and is looking forward to furthering engagement on pragmatic project-based action plans.

Irion’s visit opened up new avenues for strengthening cooperation through project-based initiatives in existing areas of cooperation.

The municipality said the two cities have enjoyed fraternal relations through a co-operation agreement signed in 200 and in the agreement, the two cities agreed to cooperate in the areas of youth development, technical cooperation, cultural promotion and early childhood development projects.

“Although there had been technical and political exchanges since 2014, no exchange visits could take place in recent years due to the outbreak of COVID-19 and both leaders expressed their desire to renew the cooperation between the two cities,” they added.

 

About The Author

Mandisa Rasmeni

Mandisa Rasmeni has worked as reporter at the Economist for the past five years, first on the entertainment beat but now focussing more on community, social and health reporting. She is a born writer and she believes education is the greatest equalizer. She received her degree in Journalism at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST) in June 2021. . She is the epitome of perseverance, having started as the newspaper's receptionist in 2013.

Related Posts

Investment will not be discouraged – DHL

Investment will not be discouraged – DHL

1 April 2016

Political factions warned against the use of school premises for election campaigns

Political factions warned against the use of school premises for election campaigns

19 June 2019

More local languages added to Bank Windhoek ATMs

More local languages added to Bank Windhoek ATMs

24 April 2018

Fuel pump prices to increase next week

Fuel pump prices to increase next week

1 December 2017

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<