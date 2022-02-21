100 Namibians currently in war torn Ukraine – Government in consultation to safely bring back citizens

According to the information provided to the Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation (MICRO) at hand, there are currently around 100 Namibians, including 92 students in Ukraine.

“MIRCO is consultation with all stakeholders, such as NSFAF, in finding an immediate solution to ensure their safety and safe return home should it become necessary.,” the ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

“The Namibian government regards the safety of nationals as very important, and MIRCO is in constant contact with Namibian students studying in Ukraine,” they said, adding that Namibia has called for all parties to find an amicable solution that will minimize tensions and put a halt on the current worrisome situation in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Namibia firmly believes in the principle of respect for national sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the peaceful settlement of disputes under relevant international laws.

“Namibia, therefore, calls on the United Nations, in particular the Security Council, to work towards the peaceful resolution of the conflict in Ukraine. “In the same vein, Namibia urges the international community to contribute to the immediate de-escalation and to avoid taking further counterproductive measures that will inflame the situation,” they concluded.