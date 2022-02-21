Applications for the 2022 Olafika programme open

The queen of entrepreneurship, Twapewa Kadhikwa is calling on emerging and budding entrepreneurs to apply for the Olafika SME Development and Mentorship Programme.

The 2022 window is currently open until 8 March and applicants must submit documents via WhatsApp to 081 1429 111 or email to [email protected] or [email protected] .

Kadhikwa said this year 50 entrepreneurs will be identified from across the 14 regions in Namibia for this esteemed and impactful training and mentorship programme.

“We want to see you and your business grow because the programme is designed to provide participants with entrepreneurial knowledge, skills and motivation to encourage their entrepreneurial success and actualize self-employment,” she added.

Applicants are requested to send a copy of their ID, a brief business profile and motivation on why they should be selected. And they should be Namibian citizens between the ages of 19 to 45, have a registered business, must not be employees or immediate family members of employees of Olafika stakeholders, be proficient in reading, writing and speaking English, be keen to contribute to a national community of entrepreneurs, have Grade 10 with 18 points and a minimum E symbol in English.

The programme is in partnership with Namibia Diamond Trading Company, Konrad-Adenauer- Stiftung, Africa Leadership Institute and the Ministry of Urban and Rural Development and Ministry of Industrialization, Trade and SME Development.