Select Page

Gondwana presented with 17 awards for environmental sustainability

Posted by | Feb 24, 2022 |

Gondwana presented with 17 awards for environmental sustainability

Sustainable tourism certification programme, Eco Awards Namibia once again acknowledged Gondwana Collection for its efforts in environmental sustainability by presenting the company with 17 Eco-Awards at the Hospitality Association of Namibia’s gala dinner in Lüderitz over the past weekend.

Gondwana now boasts 17 properties and offerings which have a five-flower rating. Categories include conservation and guiding, energy, water, legal compliance as well as staff management and health, amongst others.

The current Gondwana properties which have received Five Desert Flowers are Canyon Lodge, Canyon Village and Canyon Roadhouse. Zambezi Mubala Lodge and Zambezi Mubala Camp, Etosha Safari Lodge and Etosha Safari Camp, Etosha King Nehale, Chobe River Camp and Hakusembe River Lodge.

Adding to this, Namib Desert Lodge, Namib Dune Star Camp and Desert Whisper as well as The Desert Grace, The Delight Swakopmund, Namushasha River Lodge and Namushasha River Villa have received Five Green Flowers each.

Four years ago, Eco Awards Namibia introduced this elusive award with a focus on the environmental sections of conservation, water, energy and waste management. Participation in the Eco Awards programme is voluntary and applicants are re-evaluated every three years.

Eco Awards Namibia is a result of the collaboration between the private sector and government organisations. The standard evaluation, which awards one to five Desert Flowers to accommodation establishments and tour operators focuses on the sustainability concept.

Gondwana’s Canyon Roadhouse, located in Stamprivier, Karas Region received Five Desert Flowers.

 

About The Author

Donald Matthys

Donald Matthys has been part of the media fraternity since 2015. He has been working at the Namibia Economist for the past three years mainly covering business, tourism and agriculture. Donald occasionally refers to himself as a theatre maker and has staged two theatre plays so far. Follow him on twitter at @zuleitmatthys

Related Posts

Hafeni Cultural Tours ready for Adventure Travel World Summit

Hafeni Cultural Tours ready for Adventure Travel World Summit

12 April 2013

Windhoek partners Chongqing

Windhoek partners Chongqing

13 September 2013

The business of tourism – 21 November 2014

The business of tourism – 21 November 2014

21 November 2014

Namib wild horses on their last legs – only surviving through human intervention

Namib wild horses on their last legs – only surviving through human intervention

11 October 2017

Rain Rate >UTC + 2 hrs = Namibian Time<