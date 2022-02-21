Gondwana presented with 17 awards for environmental sustainability

Sustainable tourism certification programme, Eco Awards Namibia once again acknowledged Gondwana Collection for its efforts in environmental sustainability by presenting the company with 17 Eco-Awards at the Hospitality Association of Namibia’s gala dinner in Lüderitz over the past weekend.

Gondwana now boasts 17 properties and offerings which have a five-flower rating. Categories include conservation and guiding, energy, water, legal compliance as well as staff management and health, amongst others.

The current Gondwana properties which have received Five Desert Flowers are Canyon Lodge, Canyon Village and Canyon Roadhouse. Zambezi Mubala Lodge and Zambezi Mubala Camp, Etosha Safari Lodge and Etosha Safari Camp, Etosha King Nehale, Chobe River Camp and Hakusembe River Lodge.

Adding to this, Namib Desert Lodge, Namib Dune Star Camp and Desert Whisper as well as The Desert Grace, The Delight Swakopmund, Namushasha River Lodge and Namushasha River Villa have received Five Green Flowers each.

Four years ago, Eco Awards Namibia introduced this elusive award with a focus on the environmental sections of conservation, water, energy and waste management. Participation in the Eco Awards programme is voluntary and applicants are re-evaluated every three years.

Eco Awards Namibia is a result of the collaboration between the private sector and government organisations. The standard evaluation, which awards one to five Desert Flowers to accommodation establishments and tour operators focuses on the sustainability concept.